Damasak Local Government Area of Borno state is currently under crossfire between Nigerian soldiers and Boko Haram fighters.
The battle is raging at the time of filing the report.
A competent military source, reported that the military and the terrorists were currently engaged in a heavy gun battle.
He said that the insurgents stormed the town to attack a military formation in the evening but they met stiff resistance from troops.
Reacting, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, who confirmed the attack to NAN through text message, said the troops were dealing with the terrorists.
Chukwu said that ” Troops of 145 Bn in Damasak, Borno State are engaging Boko Haram Terrorists who came to attack their location at about 6 p.m. this evening.
“Fierce battle is on going right now. The troops are dealing with the terrorists.”