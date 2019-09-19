<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE has declared Action Against Hunger as “persona non grata.”

The Command said its action was premised on its observation of the “notorious activities” of some non governmental organisations working in the North East.

It accused the global humanitarian organisation of “subversive actions despite several warnings to desist from aiding and abetting terrorists and their atrocities.”

A statement released by Col. Ado Isa, the Deputy Director Army Public Relations Operation LAFIYA DOLE on its Facebook page on Thursday evening, alleged that the Command had, on many occasions, raised the alarm over the issue during meetings with the NGOs operating in the North East Theater of Operation.

“Consequently, the AAH has been declared persona non grata for aiding Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West Africa by supplying them food and drugs despite warning from the TC-OPLD,” the statement alleged.

Continuing, Ado said, “The Command has obtained several credible intelligence indicating [that] AAH as one of those NGOs operating in the North East that is notorious in supplying food and drugs to the criminals in the area.”

The statement urged members of the public to continue to give “credible information on the activities of the marauders/criminals and their supporters in the North East Theatre of operation.”

“The OPLD wishes to assure the public of its resolve and determination to always partner with credible NGOs and CSOs to cushion the impact of humanitarian crisis generated by the criminals in the NE in line with the international best standards,” the release added.