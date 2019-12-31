<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian army has attributed the fire incident that led to the complete burnt down of one of its Armoured Fighting Vehicle (AFV), in Yobe State to “electrical malfunctioning”.

The army said the AFV, the fire was returning to base after a routine standby duty when the incident occurred.

Assistant Director Army Public Relations in charge of Sector 2, Operation LAFIYA DOLE Captain Njoka Irabor, made the explanation in a statement issued Tuesday morning.

Irabor who said the AFV was completely burnt down, also said 3 soldiers were seriously injured while troops escaped from the vehicle during the fire outbreak.

“There was an uneasy calm in Damaturu metropolis as a result of sound of explosions heard at about 11:30am, on Monday 30th December 2019.

“The fire incident occurred, when an Armoured Fighting Vehicle (AFV) returning to base from a routine standby duty, suddenly developed an electrical malfunctioning. This led to fire outbreak on the AFV and subsequent explosions of the ammunitions on board.

“The fire incident happened along Damaturu – Maiduguri road. The AFV was completely burnt down, while troops in the vehicle were able to extricate themselves during the fire outbreak. However, 3 soldiers sustained injuries and have since been moved to our medical facility for prompt medical attention.

“Furthermore, Headquarters Sector 2 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, wishes to use this medium to urge residents of Damaturu and environs to go about their legitimate businesses, as own troops will continue to discharge their responsibilities of the protection of lives and property”.