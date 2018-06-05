The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division, Ibadan, Maj-Gen. Okwudili Azinta, has assured Nigerians of victory over insurgency and kidnapping in the North East Zone and the rest of the country.

Azinta gave the assurance on Monday in Ibadan at the opening of the Nigerian Army Finance Corps Warrant Officers/Senior Non-Commissioned Officers Training Week 2018 holding at the headquarters of 2 Division.

The GOC said the Nigerian Army would sustain the counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in order to ensure the internal security of the country and its territorial integrity.

The programme had as theme, “Enhancing the Capacity of Nigerian Army Finance Corps Warrant Officers/Senior Non-Commissioned Officers for Prudent and Efficient Application of Financial Resources in the Nigerian Army.’’

Gen. Azinta, who said the several counter-terrorism and counter- insurgency operations had stretched the human and material resources of the army, commended the officers and soldiers for their sacrifice.

He urged military personnel to remain steadfast, focused, disciplined and professional while being guided by the vision of the Chief of Army Staff of putting in place a professionally responsive army.

The GOC described the training week as an annual event to refresh the knowledge and skills of officers in financial management as well as keep them abreast of global best practices.

Earlier, Maj-Gen Jehadi Jakko, the Chief of Accounts and Budget (Army), had identified prudence as the thrust of responsibilities of the Nigerian Army Finance Corps.

Jakko said warrant officers and senior Non-Commissioned Officers of the finance corps must be committed to achieving the vision of the Chief of Army Staff.