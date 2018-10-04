



The Nigerian Army has pledged to guarantee the safety of farmers in Borno, to enhance the production of paddy rice and other food crops.

Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu, Director, Army Public Relations, in a statement issued on Thursday in Maiduguri, quoted Brig. Gen. Bulama Biu, the Acting General Commanding Officer (GOC), 7 Division, Maiduguri as making the pledge when members of the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) paid him a courtesy visit in Maiduguri.

The statement quoted Biu as saying that the army would provide security to farmers to enable them cultivate their farmlands and ensure their safety to encourage agricultural activities.

Biu noted that rice farmers were critical partners in ensuring food security for sustainable social and economic development in the country.

He tasked farmers to be law-abiding and ensure that they followed due-process in the discharge of their business.

In his remarks, Alhaji Bulama Mohammed, the chairman of the association, lauded the military over the successes recorded in the counter-insurgency campaign in the northeast.

Mohammad sought the support of the military to ease movement of the produce to the market.