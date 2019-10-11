<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Operation Safe Haven, (OPSH), the multi-security task force maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Bauchi states, claimed it has arrested the killers of five soldiers attached to the security outfit.

The commander of OPSH, Austine Agundu, a general, told journalists at the task force’s headquarters in Jos on Thursday that the alleged killers were arrested at Bet, a village in Birikin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State following a raid of their hideout by soldiers.

Agundu alleged that the suspects confessed to have taken parts in the killing of three soldiers on September 6 2018 and and two soldiers on September 28, 2019.

”In a raid operation, own troops arrested 6 suspected armed bandits. They revealed their involvement in the attack on own troops at Nding-Sesut Village in Barikin Ladi LGA which led to the death of 3 operation Safe Haven soldiers on 6 September 2018.

“Preliminary investigation also revealed of their involvement in the attacks on own troops deployed at Fan District in Barikin Ladi LGA and Kwanan Fulani Riyom LGA that led to the death of 2 operation Safe Haven soldiers recently on 28 September, 2019.

”The deductions of the investigations made startling revelation that these armed bandits have a regional connection with other bandits across the North Central region of the country, ” Agundu added.

The commander also said troops of the operation had arrested members of a criminal gang network that specializes in “one chance” activities.

He said Martins Obioha, Henry Okezie and Eloka Uzokwe were arrested along Rukuba road while trying to disposse Mary Ezekiel of her money in a tricycle.

General Agundu however warned sponsors of any crime to desist from doing so and called on well-meaning members of the public to avail the operation with credible information that could lead to the sustenance of peace in the state.