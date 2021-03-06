



The Nigerian Army has arrested a soldier and his girlfriend over alleged supply of food, weapons and uniforms to bandits in Zamfara State.

The deputy chief of staff, Government House, Dr Bashir Maru, who disclosed this, said the arrest corroborates the position of Governor Bello Matawalle, who had earlier stated that, many people, including security agents, were involved in aiding the bandits.

He said the accused military officer and his girlfriend were being interrogated at the 1 Brigade, Gusau, Zamfara State capital.

“The arrest of the military personnel has vindicated His Excellency, Governor Bello Matawalle’s stance on the involvement of different classes of people in the act of banditry”, he added.





Maru, however, used the opportunity to appeal to the media to investigate reports on banditry, before publication to avoid reporting false information.

According to him, the recent report of bandits’ attack at some communities of Ruwan Tofa and Tugar Baushi was reported appropriately as the killing of bandits by the communities was concealed.

He wondered why some media were rushing to report issues of banditry in Zamfara State without proper investigation and balancing, which formed the basis of media ethics.

The deputy chief of staff expressed readiness of the state government to give necessary support and cooperation in responding to the media for clarification on any issue.