The Nigerian Army has disclosed that three suspected kidnappers, who collected N8 million ransom from their victim and later killed him, have been arrested.

The Commanding Officer of 20 Battalion, Serti in Taraba State, Lt. Col. Adamu Mohammed Sani, disclosed this while parading the suspects before journalists in Jalingo, adding that the suspects were arrested by soldiers at Goje villages along Serti-MayoSelbe road in Gashaka local government area of the state.

According to him, the suspects had confessed that they were the one who kidnapped one Alhaji Maijama’a after collecting N8 million from his family.

He said the suspects had told the family of late Maijama’a while collecting the ransom that they dealt with Maijama’a because he was stubborn.

Lt Col. Adamu Muhammed also revealed that the suspects had confessed that they were the ones who abducted the chief press secretary to Governor Darius Ishaku, Mallam Hassan Mijinyawa, early this year along Bali-Serti road.