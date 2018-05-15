The 23 Armoured Brigade of the Nigerian Army, in Yola, Adamawa State, has handed over two suspected drug traffickers in possession of 80 blocks of cannabis sativa to the men of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in Yola.

The two suspects were arrested by Army personnel at the Girei checkpoint on May 7, 2018 and were paraded, on Tuesday, at the headquarters of the 23 Armoured Brigade, Yola.

The suspects were caught in a red Toyota car transporting about 80 blocks of cannabis sativa to Uba, in Michika, Adamawa State.

The suspects were paraded and then handed over to the NDLEA for further action.

While receiving the suspects, the officer in charge of strike force of the NDLEA, Adamawa state command, Hamanjulde Umar Jada commended the 23 Armoured Brigade for its efforts saying the effective synergy between the army and the agency has made life difficult for drug peddlers and traffickers in the state.

Hamanjulde said, “This is not the first time we have received arrested suspects by from the Nigeria Army.

“They have been part of our operations in every part of the state.

“I will like to call on all other agencies and security set up in the state to emulate the army so as to end drug abuse in the country.

“The fight against drug abuse is not the work of the NDLEA alone, it is the fight that everyone must join to put drug abuse to an end.”