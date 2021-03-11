



Major-General Sagir Yaro has been appointed as the commandant of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA).

The NDA is a military university based in Kaduna.

Bashir Jagira, the academy’s spokesperson, in a statement on Wednesday said Yaro is taking over from Jamil Sarham, also a major-general who is now to proceed on a senior research course at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Plateau state.

Jaguar described Yaro as a seasoned military officer of the Nigerian Army Corps of Engineers, and member of the 36th regular course of the NDA, who has held several appointments cutting across command, staff and instructional.

Until his appointment, Yaro was the general managing director, Nigerian Army Welfare Limited by Guarantee (NAWLG).





While addressing principal staff officers, deans and heads of departments during the handing over ceremony, the outgoing commandant assured them that his successor will continue with the extensive infrastructural development ongoing at the academy, as well as sustain the improvements that have been achieved in the quality of training of cadets under his tenure.

He also called for support from military and civilian staff of the academy for the new commandant.

In his response, Yaro thanked Ibrahim Attahiru, the chief of army staff, for finding him worthy of the appointment.

He applauded his predecessor on the various developmental projects in the academy and for the various innovative ideas he adopted during his tenure.

He also pledged to continue the general improvement in the affairs of the academy, towards achieving the mission and vision of the NDA and that of the armed forces.