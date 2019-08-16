<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Army has announced the appointment of a new acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) the 7 Division in Maiduguri in an effort to add impetus to the ongoing military campaigns in the Northeast.

He is Brig-Gen A.K. Ibrahim and by the appointment, he becomes the new theatre commander for Sector 1 Operation Lafia Dole.

According to a letter from the Office of the Army Secretary, Brig.-Gen. Ibrahim will take over from Maj.-Gen. Bulama Biu, who has been appointed acting commander, Sector 3 Operation Lafiya Dole and Sector 3 Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

The redeployment takes effect from August 14.

The letter also announced that Major-Generals CG Musa and BA Akinroluyo has been redeployed to the Training And Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Minna. Maj.-Gen. O. Adeniyi is to remain as theatre commander.

Others include Colonels I.A. Ajose, who has also been redeployed from 5 Brigade to TRADOC. O.A. Awolo is now Commander, 707 Special Forces Brigade.