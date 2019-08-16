The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has pledged to collaborate with the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC) to find practical solutions to insecurity confronting the country.

The Army has announced the appointment of a new acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) the 7 Division in Maiduguri in an effort to add impetus to the ongoing military campaigns in the Northeast.

He is Brig-Gen A.K. Ibrahim and by the appointment, he becomes the new theatre commander for Sector 1 Operation Lafia Dole.

According to a letter from the Office of the Army Secretary, Brig.-Gen. Ibrahim will take over from Maj.-Gen. Bulama Biu, who has been appointed acting commander, Sector 3 Operation Lafiya Dole and Sector 3 Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

The redeployment takes effect from August 14.

The letter also announced that Major-Generals CG Musa and BA Akinroluyo has been redeployed to the Training And Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Minna. Maj.-Gen. O. Adeniyi is to remain as theatre commander.

Others include Colonels I.A. Ajose, who has also been redeployed from 5 Brigade to TRADOC. O.A. Awolo is now Commander, 707 Special Forces Brigade.

