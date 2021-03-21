



The Nigerian Army has announced the sale of plots of land situated in Army Command Estate (ACE), within Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment, Abuja, to interested officers and civilians.

This was announced in a letter dated March 9, 2021 and signed by Major General Osasogie Uzamere of the Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre.

The proposed residential estate, situated along Airport Road Giri, has modern facilities and infrastructure for serving and retired army officers as well as civilians, the letter stated.

The army said there are 522 plots available, but sizes will be based on specific ranks only, while highlighting that a Major General will be allocated 1200 square metre, Brigadier General, 1,000 square metre, Colonel, 750 square metre while Lieutenant Colonel and below will have opportunity to purchase 600 square metre.





It also noted that “the allocation is on first come first served basis,” adding that civilians are free to apply for any of the land sizes, but “only 20 per cent available plots per category shall be allotted to civilians.”

“The cost of the available plots is N5, 000/square metre for military and N7,500/square metre for civilians. This is in addition to a stipulated down payment N3m per plot for infrastructure.”

The army added that “Application Forms are now available at AHQ DOAL (DES) at the rate of N10,000.00 each. The desk officer for the sale of the Application Forms Is Maj BB Brown.”