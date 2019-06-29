<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

After days of persistent calls and text messages to respond to some allegations levelled against it by some personnel deployed for special operations in the North East following insecurity in the region, the Nigerian Army, Friday, spoke, saying it would not respond at the moment.

The acting Director of Army Public Relations, DAPR, Col. Sir Musa, speaking to newsmen, after days of ignoring calls and messages to him, insisted that the army had no time to respond to the allegations now because it was “very busy at the moment.”

He, however said: “Maybe you can still call me later but we are very busy at the moment.”

He had requested to be to be furnished with the allegations when first contacted on Wednesday which was complied with but he stopped picking calls or responding to subsequent messages sent to his known telephone line since then.

When he finally responded on Friday morning, the army spokesman admitted he had read the message containing the allegations but said “we can’t respond to the allegations now because we are very busy at the moment and maybe you can call again later.”