Thirty-two Boko Haram terrorists have willingly surrendered to the Nigerian Army troops at different locations in the theatre Borno State.

Among them was one Mallam Ibrahim Lawal who surrendered and also handed over one AK-47 rifle with two magazines containing 59 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, announced this on Sunday via the verified Twitter handle of the Nigerian Army @HQNigerianArmy.

Chukwu said the surrendered terrorists are currently undergoing interrogation and will be handed over to the appropriate authority.

in the theatre Borno State.

“Items recovered include: one AK-47 rifle, one magazine, four rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition, and four Dane guns.

“Similarly, troops repelled an attack by Boko Haram terrorists at Banki in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

“Troops of 112 Task Force Battalion deployed in operation LAFIYA DOLE on 30 June 2018 while on clearance patrol to Anadawa village of Borno State neutralised five Boko Haram terrorists following a tip off,” Chukwu said.