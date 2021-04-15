



The Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Ebenezer Alade, has announced the college’s plans to begin a master’s degree in Security Studies.

Alade disclosed this when he paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

He noted that the college had continued to review its curriculum broadening its scope to award master’s degrees.

According to him, the college had requested approval for the master’s programme because what they do for the armed forces was sufficient to earn the master’s degree.

“But because they have not been given credit, we need to bring the table from the university and complete the course by adding so many units.





“The Nigeria Defence Academic (NDA) has looked at our programme, and our curriculum and have agreed that what we have is sufficient to enable us to provide master’s programme in, maybe, Security Studies, which is sufficient for our officers.

“In terms of training, a lot has been achieved in the college, and I want to intimate you that more emphasis had been laid on joint training among the services,” he said.

The commandant solicited more support from the Nigerian Army in providing accommodation to increase the number of its intake.

Attahiru, while responding, assured of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to continue to support and collaborate with the college to fulfil its mandate.

Attahiru lauded the college for the transformation of its infrastructure and standardisation of training to enhance the operational manpower of the armed forces.