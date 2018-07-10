President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commiserated with the spouse and other family members as well as the Edo State Government on the death of Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Sao Tome and Principe, Ambassador Queen Worlu.

Worlu died at her duty post on Monday.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Tuesday said the President’s order for the immediate evacuation of her body had been effected by the Nigerian Air Force.

Buhari described the loss of the career diplomat he appointed ambassador in 2017 after 30years of foreign service as a painful loss to the nation.

The President said, “Ambassador Worlu was a talented career officer who gave her best to the nation.

“She was an admirable diplomat who was associated with the good relationship that exists between Nigeria and all the counties of her posting. “We pray to God to give her family the fortitude to bear this sad loss.”