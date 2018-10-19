



The Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) Nigeria Airways Branch, has expressed concern over the omission of some names of its members currently undergoing verification in three centres across the country.

The National Vice Chairman of the union, Muhammad Adamu, made the complaint in an interview with the newsmen in Kano on Friday.

NAN reports that the verification of retirees was ongoing in Kano, Enugu and Lagos.

He alleged that the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Auditing (PICA) expunged some names of the retirees from the original list.

“There were committees set up by different governments and at different times but only this committee (PICA) expunged the names of some of the retirees from the list,” he said.

He said that the quick intervention of the leadership of the union calmed fray nerves, and eventually saved the situation from degenerating into a serious crisis.

He, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the issue to ensure that all the affected retirees were paid their entitlements.

“These people have suffered enough even when we took the matter to court they were in the list but suddenly the committee removed their names,” he alleged.

Adamu, who commended President Buhari for taking the necessary step to ensure that they were paid their entitlements, expressed satisfaction with the ongoing verification exercise in Kano centre.

“We are appealing to whoever is concerned to see reason and ensure that all those affected are paid their entitlements to alleviate their sufferings,“ he said.

Some of the retirees, who spoke with NAN commended the Federal Government for releasing fund for the payment.

One of the retirees, Alhaji Umar Zakari expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for sparing his life to get the entitlements.

Another retiree, Hajiya Daso Abdullahi, who worked at the Medical Department, also thanked the Federal Government and urged the retirees to cooperate with the screening committee to ensure the success of the exercise.