Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its Regiment Training centre has trained no fewer than 4,500 Special Forces for VIP protection, assets protection and advanced regiment courses in the last four years.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar, made the disclosure on Saturday at the inauguration of two blocks of 10 Flats Officers’ Transit Quarters for personnel of Regiment Training Centre, Kaduna.

The building was named after Flying Officer, Abdulrahman Hassan Bayero, who lost his life in active service on July 22, along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road.

The air chief was represented by Chief of Policy and Plan, AVM Napoleon Bali.

Abubakar said the regiment training school was also upgraded into a centre to improve the capacity of regiment personnel to protect NAF assets.

“I am delighted to note that the centre has trained over 4,500 personnel from 2015 till date and has also begun conducting other advanced courses such as special forces, VIP protection and advanced regiment courses.”

According to him, these achievements are a product of dedication to duty of the instructors and staff of the RTC.

“Accordingly, these quarters are constructed to provide a serene atmosphere for them to rest and refresh after a hard day’s work to continue to “train hard and fight easy”.

Abubakar noted that the event was part efforts at providing conducive environment for personnel involved in training and development of a robust regiment speciality capable of carrying out all levels of symmetric and asymmetric operations.

He said it was also in furtherance of the resolve of the Federal Government to provide a safe and secure environment for citizens.

” I noted on assumption of duty that there is need to reposition NAF into a disciplined force capable of providing solutions in line with our present security realities.

“This was important because our threats have expanded from traditional inter-state conflicts to threat of non-state actors employing unconventional tactics to destroy our aircraft and other assets in order to gain advantage.

“To this end, efforts are intensified to ensure that regiment air force speciality was better positioned by increasing their strength, equipment and weapons, ” he said.

He noted that the inauguration was a solemn one as the quarters were dedicated to the memory of one of NAF’s aspiring officers who lost his life in the line of duty.

The Nigerian Air Force had continually contributed to government efforts towards ensuring protection of citizens from bandits, militants and insurgents.

” It was during the conduct of such tasks that flying officer Abdulrahman Hassan Bayero lost his life.

“While we pray for the repose of his soul, I urge personnel to emulate the values of selflessness, bravery and dedication displayed by Bayero.

“These buildings are dedicated to serve as a testament and memorial to his life.”

Abubakar said the inauguration, as well as all efforts at improving personnel welfare, was made possible through immense support NAF had enjoyed from President Muhammadu Buhari.

” Let me therefore register my profound gratitude on behalf of officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the Air Force and our families and pledge our continued and unalloyed loyalty.” Abubakar said.

Earlier, Air Officer Commanding Ground Training Command, Idi Amin, disclosed that other construction work ongoing at the centre included, 3 blocks of 10 by one transit accommodation for airmen/airwomen instructors.

Also an olympic sized swimming pool, gymnasium, dining hall, 3 classroom blocks, a 300-capacity hall, renovation of a classroom block, construction of airborne apparatus as well as upgrade of our commando village.

“This project will be named after Bayero, a Regiment Officer and product of this Centre who lost his life along Kaduna – Birnin Gwari road when clearing an ambush.

“I hope that this gesture will ensure that his name is written in gold and encourage all he left behind to emulate his example by displaying courage under fire while protecting our assets as well as other vulnerable members of society from undesirable elements,” he said