The Nigerian Air Force said on Thursday that gun trucks belonging to Boko Haram terrorists have been destroyed through air strikes, while the occupants were neutralised.

Its spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said in a statement that the gun trucks were laden with weapons and heading towards the northern part of Borno State.

Daramola said: “The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has dealt another blow on the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements by completely destroying an ammunition-laden gun truck and immobilising another one belonging to the group at Garunda in the northern part of Borno State.

“This was achieved on September 10 when a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft on armed reconnaissance mission along the Gudumbali-Zari-Garunda axis spotted two ISWAP gun trucks emerging from Jumaacheri settlement heading towards Garunda.

“The attack aircraft tracked the two gun trucks as they attempted to evade detection by driving into folliage.

“The aircraft engaged one of the gun trucks, which was camouflaged under a tree, in successive passes, scoring accurate hits leading to the neutralisation of some of the ISWAP occupants.

“The gun truck was later seen engulfed in flames as a result of multiple mini-explosions of the on-board ammunition.

“The other gun truck was also tracked and immobilised after its occupants had abandoned it under another tree in the area. “