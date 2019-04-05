<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

No fewer than 3, 000 residents of Gwallaga community in Bauchi local government area of Bauchi State have benefited from a two-day, free medical services rendered by the Nigerian Air Force Special Operations Command.

The outreach was carried out in collaboration with MAHEMA Foundation, on Friday.

The Air Officer Commanding, Special Operations Command Bauchi, Air Vice Marshall Napoleon Bali, said the gesture was in line with the Air Force vision of giving back to the society.

Bali said various medical conditions would be diagnosed and treated while those with complex cases would be referred to the 261 Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital, Bauchi for further evaluation and expert care.

Represented by Chief of Staff Headquarters, Air Vice Marshall Aliyu Bello, Bali said that outreach was mainly to help the poorest of the poor in the society.

He said: “There would also be health education, counseling, dental screening, free medicated glasses, screening for hypertension, basic laboratory screening and free drugs, amongst others.

“It is expected that over 3, 000 members of the community will benefit from this outreach which was designed primarily to alleviate the suffering the people who might not be able to afford quality medical care.”

The Air Officer Commanding said that in the next few days, the Nigerian Air Force medical team would be taking free health care services to other communities in Bauchi like Durum, Koho and Malmo.

He expressed optimism that the free medical outreach would go a long way in improving the overall health of the people and reduce mortality from preventable diseases in the communities and also improve the overall quality of life.

Bali reaffirmed the Nigerian Air Force’s commitment to periodically reach out to surrounding rural communities to provide the much-needed preventive health services including health education to ensure that the burden of preventable diseases is minimised.

He expressed appreciation to the Bauchi State government and the people of the state “for he warm, cordial and peaceful coexistence we are enjoying. We cannot thank you enough for your hospitality and numerous sacrifices.”

One of the beneficiaries, Haladu Mohammed, 73, who said he was hypertensive said he came to be treated.

“As you can see, I cannot walk; I was carried to this place because I have stroke. I want to thank the Nigerian Air Force for bringing this free medical outreach to help people like us. Things are very difficult for me and my family, but with this, I have relief,” he said.