The Nigerian military has said that its sustained onslaught against terrorist locations in the Northeast by the Air Force under the auspices of Operation Rattle Snake III has recorded another major success with the neutralisation of some key Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) leaders at Alafa Yagayaga on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

The attack came immediately the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole eliminated some Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists and destroyed compounds housing them at Kaza in the Northern part of Borno State.

According to Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, this was achieved at the weekend when fighter jets dispatched by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole obliterated a compound in the settlement where the leaders had assembled for a meeting.





Daramola said the air strike was executed on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating that the BHT leaders had converged at the target compound for a meeting over the weekend.

“Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, which confirmed the meeting venue, also observed several BHTs in and around other buildings in the vicinity of the compound.

“Bombs from the detailed attack aircraft scored accurate hits on the target leading to the obliteration of the compound and surrounding structures as well as the neutralisation of their BHT occupants.”