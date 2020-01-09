<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Against the backdrop of renewed attacks by Boko Haram insurgents, the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed the terrorists’ hideout on the fringes of Lake Chad.

Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, in a statement said: “In continuation of the sustained offensive against terrorist targets in the Northeast of the country under the auspices of Operation RATTLE SNAKE 2, the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has destroyed some facilities at an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) hideout at Kusuma on the fringes of the Lake Chad.”

According to the statement: “The air strike was conducted on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating that a cluster of compounds within the settlement was being used to house some ISWAP leaders along with their supplies.

“Accordingly, after confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), the ATF detailed its attack aircraft to engage the location leading to the destruction of the designated structures, some of which were seen engulfed in flames.”

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its air campaign to shape the battle space in the Northeast for the effective conduct of further ground and air operations.”