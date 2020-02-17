<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigerian Air Force fighter jets have destroyed an Islamic State of West Africa Province training camp at Kirta Wulgo area on the fringes of the Lake Chad in the northern part of Borno State.

The NAF said on Monday that the air interdiction was carried out on Sunday as part of its Operation Rattle Snake, which is being conducted by the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole in the North-East.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said in a release that the airstrikes were conducted on the heels of “credible intelligence reports and series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions which established that some structures within the settlement were being used by the terrorists to train their fighters”.





He said, “In another successful air raid, the air force has destroyed an ISWAP training camp at Kirta Wulgo on the fringes of the Lake Chad in Borno State.

“The ATF dispatched an enhanced force package of attack aircraft to engage the identified locations within the settlement. The fighter jets took turns attacking the target area in passes, taking out the training facilities.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its air campaign to shape the battle space in the North-East for the effective conduct of further ground and air operations.”