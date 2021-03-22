



The Nigerian Air Force War College (AFWC) Màkurdi has commenced the training of its top Officers on Air Rank Leadership to meet its constitutional role of ensuring the territorial integrity of Nigeria, in Màkurdi the Benue State Capital.

Inaugurating the commencement of the Seminar, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao said for NAF to meet its constitutional role of ensuring the territorial integrity of the Country, it needs competent commanders at all levels to provide the requisite leadership which is invaluable in achieving organizational goals.

“It is no doubt that our Nation and the world at large is going through challenging times, and Such times call for innovative, creative and resilient leadership if we would survive as a country and as a Service. It is hoped that this Course would stimulate the development of leadership in participants”

While lamenting on extremist networks which he said have evolved in recent years, the Chief of Air Staff said, most dangerous groups and individuals are now operating as non-state actors, taking advantage of porous borders and interconnected international systems.

Represented by the Air Officer Commanding, Tactical Air Command NAF Màkurdi, Air Vice Marshal Idi Lubo, encouraged all participants to exhibit high Spirit, show interest, commitment and freely share ideas as the Seminar progresses and enjoined them to be dedicated to duty, and imbibe the Culture of hard work and selflessness.





“The Air Rank Leadership Seminar was initiated to develop strategic leadership skills among the senior executive leadership to elucidate exchange of ideas among participants with a view to broadening their horizon on the implications of effective leadership at the top level of an organisation”

“Your roles as top level staff and commanders will therefore be more critical as you help NAF to develop strategies to combat these threats and also formulate policies that would ensure that the Service continues to evolve into a formidable Air Force that would be the pride of our Country and sub region, and the world at large”

In a welcome address, the Commandant AFWC Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Ali described the College as the highest professional military training institution that was established to enhance the capacity development of officers in airpower concepts and applications, as well as campaign planning and leadership.

“In line with this broad mandate, the College was tasked to develop an executive leadership training module for officers of air rank as part of measures to enhance professionalism and succession planning within the top leadership cadre of the NAF.

“This seminar is the AFWC’s contribution to ensuring a vibrant, innovative and resilient leadership for the NAF that is essential in repositioning the NAF to effectively Combat the various security challenges facing our country”

The Commandant assured of the College continued commitment of AFWC to prompting the ideals of professionalism and leadership qualities of NAF officers to enhance their operations.