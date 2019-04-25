<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Air Force on Thursday said that scores of Boko Haram terrorists have been neutralized in Sambisa forest as it conducted air strikes on the terrorists’ workshop.

Its spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said in a statement that two vehicles and some equipment belonging to the terrorists were destroyed in the attack.

Daramola said: “The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed some vehicles and neutralized some Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) at a suspected vehicle workshop in Sambisa Forest, Borno State.

“The operation was conducted on Wednesday, 24 April 2019, after a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform on a routine mission observed significant activities as well as some serviceable vehicles hidden under some trees at a previously abandoned BHT vehicle workshop.

“Accordingly, the ATF scrambled an Alpha Jet to attack the location.

“Overhead the target area, some of the BHT fighters were seen attempting to flee the location but were taken out by the Alpha Jet’s successful strikes, which also caused the destruction of 2 vehicles and other equipment at the workshop.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its operations to completely degrade the terrorists in the c. “