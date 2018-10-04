



Poised by the need to contribute its quota to research, development and innovation, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Thursday, showcased some of the remarkable achievements it has so far recorded.

Declaring the Tactical Air Command (TAC) Research and Development Competition open at the Flight Line of the NAF Base in Makurdi, TAC’s Air Officer Commanding (AOC), AVM Oladayo Amao, said the competition was introduced into the service in 2016.

“The introduction of the Research and Development Competition into the service in 2016 was part of the strategy by the Chief of Air Staff to promote he development of indigenous technology and capacity in support of NAF operations.”

AVM Amao, while disclosing that the theme for this year’s competition is ‘Developing Indigenous Technology for Enhanced Operational Effectiveness’, noted that the significance of the competition was to encourage and reward deserving units and personnel for their efforts in research, development and innovations.

He said the competition would be showcasing products from various units under TAC even as he listed some of the products to be showcased to include tyre breaker for ART-42 aircraft, ground towing wheel for EC-135 helicopter as well as Canon Loading Device for Mi35 helicopter.

Others, according to the AOC, are Design and Construction of FOD picker as well as Long Range Wireless Alarm System among others.

While acknowledging the competing units for their innovations, resources and effort towards developing the projects, the AOC expressed the hope that the projects would add value to the technological base of the Service and the country at large.

He also commended the leadership stance of the Chief of Air Staff, Amao which had culminated into several breakthroughs recorded in NAF some of which included the production of hydraulic accumulator diaphragm for the Mi35 helicopter fleet and the production of heat shield for the Alpha Jet aircraft.

“There have also been indigenous solutions to several aircraft maintenance problems such as the weaponisation of some Alpha Jet aircraft, correction of discrepancies in the cameras mounted on the Agusta 109 LUH and restoration of multi-function displays of the same aircraft.”

High points of the event were the inspection of all the products on display by the AOC and the award of prices to deserving participants.