



The Nigerian Air Force has rescheduled its 2019 trades/non-trades men and women zonal recruitment exercise earlier scheduled for 9-23 March 2019.

A statement by its spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the exercise will now take place from 16-30 March 2019.

Daramola said applicants are reminded that the exercise is free of charge and without any form of gratification during the processes.

According to him applicants are strongly advised not to have any dealings with any one demanding money as a guarantee for recruitment into the Service.

He also added that no applicant is required to make payment into any individual or bank account at any time during the exercise.

Air Commodore Daramola further said inquiries on the issue should be directed the these phones numbers: 09064432351,09055840142, and 08053440802.