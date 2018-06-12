No fewer than 150 women and youth from Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi state are benefitting from the skills acquisition programme of Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA).

The National President of the Association, Hafsat Abubakar, said this in Azare town of Bauchi while inaugurating the 9th edition of the programme.

Mrs Abubakar, also the wife of Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said the beneficiaries would undergo 10 weeks training in tailoring, hair dressing, barbing, leather shoes and bags making, bead making, computer appreciation, catering and soap production.

She said other trades to be taught them included production of disinfectants, fabrication of aluminum windows and doors, as well as event and interior decoration.

She explained that the participants would acquire skills that could easily be converted to cash generating enterprises.

“The participants of this programme have been carefully selected from the needy in the society, IDPs camps, Azare residents and its districts.

“We are doing this as part of our efforts as NGO at complementing the efforts of federal government in reducing unemployment in the country amongst our youths and bridging the unemployment and underemployment gap among women and widows.

“We have so far trained over 1,000 persons in various skills in the country from May 2016 to date, and some of them are now self-reliant.

“In situations where white collar jobs are not readily available, we must think outside the box and look for ways to occupy the minds of our youth,” she said.

She said NAFOWA had visited many states and assisted people in distress, especially in states that grappled with security challenges.

In his speech, the Emir of Katagum in Bauchi State, Baba Umar-Faruq, said the participants were drawn from Azare, Chenede and Madara districts under his emirate.

He commended the association for transforming the lives of the under privileged within the society, especially those in the rural areas.

He then called on the beneficiaries to make the best use of the opportunity given to them.