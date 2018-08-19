The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), held its third Quarter Route March Exercise for personnel serving in Abuja.

The aim of the Exercise is to keep officers and men of the Service physically and mentally fit for the effective performance of their various duties towards fulfilling NAF’s constitutional roles.

The Exercise, which also held in NAF Units across the country, was led by Air Vice Marshal Muhammadu Muhammed, Chief of Policy and Plans, who represented the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, at the event.

While speaking at the end of the Exercise, the representative of the CAS commended personnel for demonstrating high level of physical fitness, stating that officers and men of the NAF have proved beyond reasonable doubt that they are willing, able and ready to serve the nation and defend its territorial integrity.

He urged the personnel to sustain the military culture of regular exercise in order to maintain their personal physical fitness to enable them carry out assigned tasks and perform their jobs more efficiently.

National Youth Service Corps members serving with the NAF as well as journalists also participated in the 10km march, which kicked off from Mogadishu Military Cantonment to Niger Barracks and back.