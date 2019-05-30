<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Thursday graduated 20 more officers and airmen on Avionics Component Maintenance after a seven-week training session at the Central Avionics Overhaul Calibration Centre, (CAOCC), NAF base, Kaduna.

In his opening remarks at the graduation ceremony, Chief of Aircraft Engineering, AVM Musa Mukhtar, the guest of honour, said that the centre had been very dear to the hearts of the present NAF leadership.

Avionics are the electronic systems used on aircraft, artificial satellites, and spacecraft.

Avionic systems include communications, navigation, the display and management of multiple systems, and the hundreds of systems that are fitted to aircraft to perform individual functions.

Mukhtar, who was represented at the event by the Director of Production, Air Commodore Ado Inuwa, said that the successes of the first edition of the course and the performance of its participants “is well recognized at NAF headquarters as officers and men of the CIS Branch are also part of today’s graduands.

“I must state unequivocally that the course has very rich and broad contents.

“Hence, I am convinced that the course will go a long way in enhancing the human capacity and proficiency of the NAF technical Units.

“The conduct of in-house training is in line with one of the key drivers of the Chief of Air Staff’s vision which is `human capacity development through robust and result-oriented training for enhanced professional performance’.

“It is, therefore, gratifying that the centre is able to achieve this feat within a short period of its establishment.

Muktar gave an assurance that NAF would continue to support the programme as well as facilitate other courses meant to enhance the capacity of the centre.

“I congratulate the graduating participants for their determination throughout the course.

“I implore the Centre to continue to explore new prowess in the quest to attain self-reliance in the maintenance of avionics components for the NAF.

“I encourage you all to imbibe the attitudes of professionalism and excellence in all you do in order to justify the resources invested in your training,” he said.

The Commander of CAOCC, Air Commodore Sani Rabe, had said earlier, that the centre, which was set up to promote self-reliance in avionics maintenance, had now transformed into a hub of innovation and a key component of human capacity development/initiatives in the NAF.

According to Rabe, the Basic Avionics Repair Course (BACRC) is one, in a series of tailored practical oriented in-house training, designed by the centre to improve the technical capacity, output, and proficiency of personnel in the NAF.

The commander said that the participants that were drawn from aircraft engineering and radar specialties and trades had become better equipped and better positioned to contribute meaningfully to maintenance activities for enhanced operations in the NAF.