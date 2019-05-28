<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its Air Task Force (ATF) for Operation Lafiya Dole engaged in the on-going counter insurgency operations in the north has bombed another stronghold belonging to the Boko Haram group at Bula Korege on the fringes of Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

The NAF said the area was being used by the terrorists as a meeting venue.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known, said: “The Air Task Force (ATF) for Operation Lafiya Dole has decimated a location at Bula Korege on the fringes of Sambisa Forest in Borno State, being used by Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) as a meeting venue.

The attack was conducted on May 25, following successive days of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, coupled with human intelligence reports that established that some structures within the settlement were being used as a rendezvous by the BHTs from where they assemble to launch attacks against own troops and innocent civilians.

“Accordingly, the ATF detailed a fighter aircraft to attack the hideout, scoring hits within the target area leading to significant degrading of the BHT structures. Several BHTs were also killed as a result of the strikes.