



The Nigerian Air Force says its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has decimated a Boko Haram Terrorist (BHT) hideout and neutralised several insurgents at Bogum in Northern Borno.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, made this known in a statement on Monday.

Daramola, who noted that the attack was carried out on Sunday, added that the action followed intelligence report that the insurgents had been carrying out activities within the settlement.

He stated that “the ATF used two Mi-35 Helicopter Gunships to engage and destroy the identified BHT positions in the village.

“The task force focused on concentration areas of the insurgents and attacked in successive waves with direct hits on the targets, leading to the neutralisation of several BHTs.

“The few surviving insurgents were tracked and mopped up in subsequent attacks.”

The director added that NAF was working with surface forces and would sustain the tempo of operations with a view to destroying remnants of the terrorists on the fringes of Lake Chad and other areas in Northern Borno.