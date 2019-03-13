



The Nigerian Air Force has intensified aerial surveillance over identified hotspots and flashpoints in Kaduna while sustaining its air patrol over the Abuja-Kaduna Highway to track activities of gunmen.

NAF’s spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said in Abuja on Tuesday night that the initiative was in continuation of the efforts of NAF to enhance security in Kaduna and its environs while partnering with other security agencies.

“Some of the areas covered in the surveillance missions include Gonin Gora, Kajuru, Kujama, Kasuwar Maganin and surrounding settlements.

”The air patrols, on the other hand, are focused on portions of Abuja-Kaduna Highway which had hitherto been susceptible to the activities of armed robbers and kidnappers,” he said.

Daramola recalled that the NAF had conducted a “Show of Force” exercise in Katari village, one of the identified criminal hotspots on the Abuja-Kaduna Highway on Feb. 9.

He said the exercise, which combined aerial and ground operations by NAF Special Forces and Regiment personnel, ” sent a stern warning signal to criminal elements that the NAF and other security agencies are ready to engage them both from the air and on ground to frustrate their nefarious activities.”

”The NAF will sustain its aerial surveillance coupled with armed vehicular patrols along the highway, rail line and other areas in the state to ensure security of citizens as well as safe travels for law-abiding commuters,” he said.

The Nigerian Army also successfully foiled a coordinated attack by Boko Haram insurgents at a military location in Borno.

Col. Ado Isa, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole, stated in Maiduguri.

Isa disclosed that troops of 152 Battalion neutralized a number of the insurgents when they attempted to infiltrate its location on Monday at Bula-Yobe-Banki axis in Borno.

He said that the troops killed unspecified number of the insurgents while many of them escaped with gunshot wounds, adding that various calibre of ammunition and equipment were recovered in the encounter.

Isa said “the dogged troops of 152 Battalion successfully crushed some Boko Haram terrorists when they attempted to infiltrate their location on March 11, 2019, at about 19.00 hours at Bula–Yobe-Banki axis in Borno.

“The terrorists, in their futile attempt came in with several gun trucks mounted with Anti-Aircraft (AA) guns and motorcycles.

“The troops engaged the terrorists with superior fire power and inflicted heavy casualty on them and their equipment.

“The fierce gun battle set confusion and disorganization in the terrorists’ camp, with them withdrawing in disarray while the troops gave them a hot pursuit.

“In the process, unconfirmed number of terrorists was neutralized while several others fled with gunshot wounds”.

Isa added that a gun truck mounted with AA gun and several motorcycles belonging to the insurgents were destroyed, while one gun truck mounted with AA gun and Mortar Carrier were recovered from the terrorists.

According to him, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Benson Akinroluyo, through the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, and Commander Sector 1, Operation Lafiya Dole, Brig.-Gen. Bulama Biu, commended the troops over their gallantry.

Akinroluyo called on the troops to maintain the aggressive posture and sustain the offensive.