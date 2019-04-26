<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha jet has conducted air strikes on a mechanic workshop of the Boko Haram terrorists uncovered in Sambisa Forest, Borno State, killing scores of the insurgents.

The Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole carried out the operation after a NAF Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance platform on a routine mission noticed the mechanic workshop.

The air force said the ISR aircraft observed “significant activities” as well as some serviceable vehicles hidden under some trees at the Boko Haram mechanic workshop.

An Alpha Jet was thereafter deployed to attack the location, killing scores of the Boko Haram fighters who were trying to escape from the location.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who confirmed the incident in a release on Thursday, said two vehicles and other equipment were destroyed at the workshop.

He said, “The Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed some vehicles and neutralised some Boko Haram terrorists at a suspected vehicle workshop in the Sambisa Forest.

“The ATF scrambled an Alpha Jet to attack the location and overhead the target area, some of the terrorist fighters were seen attempting to flee the location but they were taken out by the Alpha Jet’s successful strikes, which also caused the destruction of vehicles and other equipment at the workshop.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its operations to completely degrade the terrorists in the North-East.”