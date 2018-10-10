



An operational drill by officers of the Nigerian Air Force in Kano State has led to panic in some parts of the state capital.

Investigations indicate that Air Force officers on Wednesday barricaded all road networks leading into and out of the base area of the Command in the state capital .

The officers, stationed along Airport Road, by Panisau junction and at Hajj Camp Roundabout among other spots, ordered incoming motorists to reverse or to make use of alternative routes.

Worst hit were motorists and passengers rushing to the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), who had had to cope with the traffic gridlock caused by the obstruction.

When contacted by phone, spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force Command in the state, Flying Officer U.V. Edem, asked for time to cross-check with his superiors before speaking to newsmen.

However, an officer who sought not to be mentioned in print, apologized for the inconvenience caused by the drill to motorists plying the road.

He explained that they were engaged in what he called a “Base Defense Drill”, an operation he said that “seeks to prepare them on how to respond in the event of an attack or a threat on their base”.

“You do not have to wait until there is an attack before you will train the officers on how to respond. What you saw is a simulated exercise in which the officers were drilled different possible threats,” the officer explained.