The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has appointed Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola as its new Spokesman.

A statement issued by Wing Commander Bassy Okon on behalf of the Director of Public Relations and Information of NAF on Thursday in Abuja said that the appointment took effect on Aug. 1.

It said Daramola took over from AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya who had been at the helms of Information management in the NAF since April 2017.

The statement said that AVM Adesanya will be departing the country shortly, following his appointment as Nigeria’s Defence Attache (DA) to Moscow, Russia.

It said Air Commodore Daramola was the Commander, 041 Communications Depot, Shasha, Lagos, before his recent appointment.

It also said that he is a member of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Regular Course 39 and was commissioned into the NAF as a Regular Combatant officer in September 1991.

The statement said that Daramola holds a Master of Science Degree in Telecommunications Engineering from New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, New Jersey, United States of America .

In addition, Daramola holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Telecommunications and Electronics Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from NDA and a Certificate de Langue Francais from Alliance Francaise.

”Since joining the NAF, the new DOPRI has attended many military as well as professional courses, some of which include Electronics Engineering Officers’ Basic Course at 320 Technical Training Group, now Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna.

”As well as Junior and Senior Staff Courses at the prestigious Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji.

”He was also a participant at the National Defence Course, National Defence University in Islamabad, Pakistan.

”Daramola has also participated in several short courses, seminars and workshops within and outside Nigeria.

The statement said the new NAF Spokesman has served in various units and Commands of the NAF.

He was the Deputy Research Officer at the NAF Research & Development Centre and Chief Instructor Electronics Engineering Maintenance School at AFIT.

”Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola was a Directing Staff, AFCSC, Jaji, Deputy Director Communications, Headquarters NAF (HQ NAF).

”He had a brief stint as the Deputy Director Plans, HQ NAF, Abuja,” the statement said.