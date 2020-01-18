<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Dr Lekan Are, a foremost Nigerian agronomist, businessman, philanthropist and Chairman of University Press Plc, is dead.

Newsmen report that Are was 86-years-old.

Mr Toye Akinrinola, the Public Relations Officer of University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, confirmed Are’s death on Saturday.

He said that Are died during a brief illness at the High Dependency Unit of UCH at about 12.30am on Saturday.





Born on Dec. 2, 1933, was a former General Manager of Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority.

The deceased was the Managing Director/Chairman of Kakanfo Inn, Managing Director, Lekan Are Farms Limited and Director of Punch Nigeria Limited.

The agricultural consultant and farmer was until his death the Laguna Bobajiro of Ibadanland.