The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Enugu State on Tuesday said it had trained no fewer than 510 unemployed graduates on different skills.

The NDE’s Coordinator in the state, Mrs. Chika Onah, told newsmen in Enugu that the beneficiaries were trained to be proficient in fashion and design.

Onah added that the beneficiaries would also be trained in aluminum fabrication, welding, barbing and hairdressing, automobile engineering and other skills.

The coordinator, who said that the training was conducted simultaneously across the state, added that about 30 persons were selected from each of the 17 council areas of the state.





Onah urged the youth and unemployed graduates in the country to embrace skills acquisition, instead of looking for white collar jobs.

She said that the trainees would after the training, be empowered to start their businesses depending on the availability of funds.

Onah said that the state’s NDE office was currently facing challenges of operational vehicles for trainees’ supervision.

She advised the trainees to be dedicated to the skills acquisition programme, adding that it would be of immense benefit to them.