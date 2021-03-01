



The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) says it has collected over 25,000 litres of urine from over 5,000 rabbits for production of organic fertilizer.

Paul Ikonne, Executive Director of NALDA, made this known, in a statement, on Monday in Abuja.

Ikonne said that the agency required over 2 million litres of the urine in a year to produce adequate fertilizer for rice and maize farming.

“As of today, NALDA has been able to harvest over 25,000 litres of urine from over 5,000 rabbits to produce organic fertilizer to support NALDA young farmers in their various farms at zero cost.





“All the NALDA farmers who submitted rabbit urine to various collection centres are being paid to encourage them on the viability of rabbit farm business,” he said.

Besides, he said the programme would engage 17,000 young Nigerians in rabbit rearing.

According to Mr. Ikonne, the pilot programme, which is ongoing in Imo, Abia, Oyo and Cross Rivers would be extended to other states.

He said that the venture, which required patience, was a lucrative business.

Ikonne added that the organic fertilizer would be distributed to farmers along with spraying machines to increase their yields.

Newsmen report that the programme started in November 2020.