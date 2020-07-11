



Peace Busari, a Nigerian woman offered for sale on Facebook by a Lebanese, Wael Jerro, is on her way home from Lebanon.

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed this on Saturday.

Also on the repatriation flight are 28 other citizens stranded in Lebanon amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dabiri Erewa tweeted, “29 passengers just departed from Lebanon. And guess what? Temitope, who was left behind last time, accused of murder is on board. And so is Peace Busari, the girl who was put on sale on Facebook and rescued by the Nigerian Mission.”





The NIDCOM boss had said Busari was with the Nigerian Mission in Beirut, Lebanon after she was rescued from her employer.

Jerro had advertised the victim with her Nigerian passport on a Facebook page, ‘Buy and Sell in Lebanon’.

He put a price tag of $1,000 on the 30-year-old Ibadan, Oyo State indigene.

The post generated outrage on the social media, as many Nigerians called for the arrest of the suspect and rescue of Busari.

Dabiri-Erewa later announced the arrest of the suspect by the Lebanese government.