Nigerian actors mourn late Baba Suwe

Veteran Nigerian Actor, Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, on Monday said the death of his colleague, Babatunde Omidina, fondly called Baba Suwe’s, has left a huge vacuum in the Nigerian comedy industry.

Mr Salami, while speaking with newsmen, paid tribute to the late Omidina, describing him as an extraordinary comedian.

He said that he had believed that the late Omidina would recuperate soon only to be confronted with the news of his demise.

“Baba Suwe is someone we have been looking forward to one day, he will get well, but almighty Allah has taken His decision. There is nothing we can do about it.

“We can only pray that his soul rests in perfect peace and may almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and stand by his relations to bear the huge loss.

“Unfortunately, his demise left a huge vacuum in the Nigerian comedy industry. His fans started missing him a long time ago, when he became ill.

“He was very talented. A clown. Whatever he did or said appeared funny. His colleagues, too, will miss him greatly,” he said.

Some other Nollywood celebrities like Kolawole Ajeyemi and Ayo Adesanya also took to their Instagram pages to mourn the late actor.

Also, Baba Suwe’s protegee, Yomi Fabiyi, wrote “The king of comedy, you are a star, rest in peace”.

Actor Saheed Balogun said, “Goodnight Babatunde Omidina, rest in glory”.

Similarly, Biola Adekunle wrote, “Thank you for blessing my childhood days with great comedy, rest in peace Baba Suwe”.

Newsmen report that Babatunde Omidina was born on Aug. 22, 1958, at Inabere St., Lagos Island, where he grew up, but hails from Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Omidina began his acting career in 1971 but came into the limelight after he featured in a movie titled “Omolasan”, a film produced by Obalende.

He became more popular after he featured in “Iru Esin” in 1997.

He featured and produced several Nigerian films such as Baba Jaiye Jaiye.

In 2011, he was accused of cocaine trafficking by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), an allegation that was described as false and defamatory by the ruling of the Lagos High Court of Law.

Omidina suffered poor health in 2018, prompting many Nigerians, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, to donate funds for his medical treatment abroad.