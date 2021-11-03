Nigerian academy wants pharmacists integrated into primary health system

Members of the Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy (NAPHARM) have advocated the integration of pharmacists into the country’s primary health care (PHC) system.

This call was made recently in Lagos when 15 new fellows and 10 life fellows were admitted into the academy.

The guest speaker at the event and president of the Nigerian Association of Pharmacists and Pharmaceutical Scientists in the Americas, Theresa Pounds, said pharmacists are not only highly-trained, and often at huge cost to the state, but that in addition are the most accessible healthcare providers to the patients.

Ms Pounds decried Nigeria’s dismal health indices, adding that redressing some of the gaps in the country’s primary healthcare regime could help Nigeria to radically enhance these indices.

She spoke on the imperative of expanding the roles of pharmacists in the area of primary health care, saying; “Nigeria’s primary healthcare regime would benefit considerably if pharmacists are increasingly integrated into the primary healthcare system.”

She explained that community pharmacies could assist with such initiatives as vaccinations, family planning, health education, among many others.

She said this will further complement the efforts of other healthcare providers and institutions, many of which she said are overstretched, in bringing healthcare to the doorsteps of Nigerians.

The speaker noted that many developed countries have continued to optimise the evolution of the roles of pharmacists with attendant benefits to their people as reflected in their health indices.

“Nigeria has an urgent need to do the same,” she said.

The pharmacists inducted include accomplished teachers, researchers and industry practitioners.

Speaking at the event, the chairman of the occasion and President of NAPHARM, Julius Adeluyi, said the newly inducted pharmacists are drawn from diverse disciplines.

Mr Adeluyi, a former minister, said all the inductees are united by the quest to propel mankind to new frontiers of wellness and good health, on the back of pharmacy and the pharmaceutical sciences.

He said one of the bedrocks of the Academy is “using pharmaceutical research and development to break new grounds in human progress” for which it employs “strategic advocacy and other means to increase government and societal support for scientific research and pharmaceutical research in particular.”

He explained that the academy is particularly interested in “the study and teaching of pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences and continues to make inputs in these critical areas, in conjunction with Deans of Nigeria’s Pharmacy Schools, the National Universities Commission and the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria”.

Some of the new Fellows include John Alfa, Chairman of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development; Ike Uzochukwu, Director of Research and Innovation at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka; Oluwatoyin Odeku of the University of Ibadan, others.

Founded in 2014, the Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy seeks to, among other things, continuously contribute to efforts to enable Nigeria advance universal health access.

In his remarks, President, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Sam Ohuabunwa, commended the steady progress that continues to be recorded in the area of pharmacists becoming more integral to the country’s primary health care regime adding that more needed to be done.

“More integration of the different healthcare professionals in providing succor to the patient, he said, would not only have a salutary effect on universal health access for Nigerians but in addition, have a very positive impact on social and economic development,” he said.