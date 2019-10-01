<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Speaker of the House of Representative Femi Gbajabiamila has urged Nigerians to remain united as the country marks her 59th Independence Day anniversary.

In a statement marking Nigeria’s 59th Independence, Gbajabiamila said Nigeria has come a long way as one indivisible entity, which every citizen must work to protect.

The lawmaker enjoined Nigerians to pray for the country and its leaders for the entrenchment of good governance and the wellbeing of the people.

According to him, a time like this, prayers and unity of purpose will help ensure the country remains one.

Gbajabiamila tasked Nigerians to continue working hard to realise the mission and vision of the country’s founding fathers who fought for the country to become what it is today.

“As we mark our country’s 59th Independence Anniversary, we must remain steadfast, united and prayerful for our country to remain one and overcome her challenges.

“It is also incumbent on us all as citizens to pray for our leaders so that God Almighty will continue to guide them aright. Let’s all work together as one people.

“In the face of some of the challenges confronting us as a country, we have no choice but to work hard to overcome them.

”As leaders, we are already doing that. But we need the support of the citizens to achieve that,” the speaker said.

On his part, the Deputy Speaker, Mr Ahmed Wase congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of the nation’s 59th independence anniversary.

In a statement, Wase urged Nigerians to support the government at all levels, saying the task of nation-building requires the contribution of every citizen.

He called on Nigerians to improve the way they relate to one another, adding that there is the urgent need for the people to begin to see themselves first as Nigerians, rather than individual ethnic or sectional groups or the other.

“The future of the country lies in its ability to achieve unity and peace, and would be much easier to attain if leaders at all levels allow justice and fair play to govern their actions,” he said.

Wase stated that when people believed in the fairness of their leaders, they would be ready to do everything within their power to protect their fatherland.

He said that the future of the country was bright and appealed to groups that are aggrieved in one way or the other and espousing separatist sentiments, to drop their agitation and take advantage of the improving political climate in the country.

The deputy speaker also called on all Nigerians to seek accommodation in the larger united national community that is fast unfolding.