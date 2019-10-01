<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Abimbola Ogunkelu, a chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Minister of Cooperation and Integration in Africa, has said that Nigerians have cause to celebrate the 59th independence anniversary in spite of challenges.

He pointed out that the people must address the arrangements of living together as a nation.

The former minister told newsmen in an interview that the fact that the country had remained united called for celebration and but that the big issue of having a referendum where all stakeholders must agree on how to continue to live together as a nation would need to be visited.

He lamented a situation where a state that produces the revenue only got 13 percent derivative while the bulk fund remitted to the centre where the sharing formula would be done based on population, land mass and empty space.