The Oyo State Government has lined out activities for the celebration of Nigeria’s 59 years of nationhood on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

Wasiu Olatubosun, the state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, said this, revealing that students from over one hundred primary and secondary schools across the state would participate in the march past at the Adamasingba Sports Complex, Ibadan to commemorate the independence.

Olatubosun, who revealed this in a press statement made available to journalists on Monday, said the march past would involve students from both public and private schools.

Governor Seyi Makinde, he said, is expected to take March past salute at the stadium.

The commissioner disclosed further that voluntary organisations, unions, associations, military and para-military agencies would participate in the match past, adding that the theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Moving Nigeria from Poverty to Posterity’.

Olatubosun remarked that the celebration is an ideal platform for national integration, hence, the celebration is taking place in all the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory, stressing that public and civil servants, teachers, parents, guardians and all the members of the public are expected to attend the event to show love for Nigeria.

The commissioner enjoined all the invited dignitaries, public and private schools, voluntary organisations, unions and association to attend punctually, stressing that the government would provide adequate security for life and property throughout the period of the celebration.