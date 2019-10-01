<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Alhaji Ibrahim Matane, the Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG) has urged Nigerians to shun fake news and hate speech for peace, progress and political stability in the country.

Executive Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello and the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ibrahim Mantane

He made the call in a statement issued by his Information Officer, Lawal Tanko in Minna, Niger state on Tuesday to mark Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary.

Matane urged Nigerians to continue to extol the virtues of love, harmony, peaceful co-existence and respect for one another, irrespective of religious, political or social affiliations.

He explained that the enduring significance of the anniversary would find its true meaning if used as a platform for deep reflection and soul-searching on how far the country had gone as a nation.

He appealed to the Nigerlites to use the period to engender patriotism, unflinching loyalty and support to the programmes and policies of the present administration to achieve accelerated development.

He called on the people of Niger state to be more security conscious to overcome the challenges of banditry, cattle rustling and kidnapping bedeviling some parts of the country.

He said that the present administration was leaving no stone unturned in fashioning out strategies that would bring a lasting solution to the security situation in Niger state.