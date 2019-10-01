<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has disclosed that his administration has expanded over N4 billion on installation of new infrastructure facilities across new settlements in the state capital.

Bagudu stated this on Tuesday while briefing newsmen in Birnin-Kebbi as part of activities to mark the Nigeria’s 59th years independence anniversary.

The Governor explained that his administration is cautious of rapid expansion of the state capital due to influxes of people across the country, and the need for the provisions of basic amenities, infrastructure facilities in the areas.

He said: ” my administration has awarded contract on expansion of Dikku water works which cost about N2 billion to ensure water are getting to the new areas. Also, in the areas of investment, we are investing about N2 billion on infrastructure facilities in these new areas especially on roads construction, constitution of drainage system ,street lights and others“.

He also disclosed that his administration would continued to strengthen tourism centres in the state through promotion of indigenous cultural festival as well uniting the state for rapid development.

While speaking on education, Governor Bagudu disclosed that his administration has released N717 million for the payments of scholarship to students and payment of NECO stressed that 100 students would also be sponsors to China university to study.

He thanked the people of the state for sustaining peace and harmony and promised to work harder to deliver more dividends of democracy to them.