The Chairman, Niger Delta Development Commission, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, has congratulated Nigerians on the country’s 58th independence anniversary.

Ndoma-Egba congratulated Nigerians in a statement issued by his Special Assistant Communications, Clara Braide, on Monday in Abuja.

The NDDC chairman reflected on the sacrifices and broadmindedness of the Nigeria’s founding fathers, adding that the efforts of the nation’s past heroes would not be in vain.

According to him, Nigeria remains one indivisible entity, and on the path to greatness since independence.

He said: “I heartily salute all the people of our great country, Nigeria, as we celebrate the 58th independence of the nation.

“As we mark this historic event, let us passionately reflect on our visionary founding fathers, who laboured day and night to secure our freedom on October 1, 1960, thus creating for us a sovereign nation under God.”

Ndoma-Egba, who noted that Nigeria had remained together despite all challenges, noted that the nation had indeed travailed through several challenges, triumphed over them and remained united, resolute and strong.

He said: “The hiccups in recent times are normal occurrences in a democratic, developing nation and would naturally be overcome because democracy has self-correcting mechanisms.

“Like millions of Nigerians, I believe that Nigeria will continue to witness transformation in every sector, remain politically and economically strong and indivisible in line with the principles of our founding fathers.”

He urged all Nigerians to continue to join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari in his efforts to lift the nation to higher heights and assured that Nigeria would continue to be great and remain the giant of Africa.