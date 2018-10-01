.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

As Nigeria clocks 58 as an independent nation, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called on the federal government to fully implement the National Health Act, (NHAct) 2014.

The president, NMA, Dr. Francis Faduyile said four years after the signing of NHAct 2014, the government has failed to fully implement the Act that can guarantee Nigerians Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Faduyile said, “It is important to reiterate that UHC shall not only increase access to health care delivery but also make it affordable through the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) with the Community Based Health Insurance Scheme (CBSHIP) as an integral component and will be complemented by the Basic Healthcare Provision fund and other sources of fund from luxury items and ‘sin’ taxes.”

The president noted that in the three years of this present administration, the nation has faced difficult times in an attempt to reposition the nation and their efforts have not yet brought the required results that will ease the suffering of Nigerians.

“It is worth noting that 58 years after we became independent, Nigeria has not made an impressive mark, which accounts for its low ranking in the Global Human Development and Health Indices.

“We also observed that the country has never lacked effective recommendations to mitigate our crippling socio-economic, political and developmental woes; rather poor and lackluster implementation including absence of the needed political will, have been responsible for the uninspiring status of the nation in the global development circle,” he added.

Irrespective of these lapses and setbacks, Faduyile said the NMA believes there is hope for a greater Nigeria, and therefore urge all Nigerians to keep faith with the government and diligently contribute their quota to the ‘change mantra’ of the present administration.

“Our religious and ethnic diversities should be a source of strength and unity rather than weakness and division. This is the time for all Nigerians to meditate on the present state of affairs in the country and resolve to contribute their quota sacrificially towards our nation’s building,” he added.

He however congratulated all Nigerians as the country celebrates her 58th Independence anniversary, and wish the nation success as we prepare for the 2019 elections.