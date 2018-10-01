.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed fear that Nigeria might go into extinction if the government fail to uphold the culture of equity, justice, fair play and righteousness to all Nigerians irrespective of political, ethnic and religious differences.

CAN justified its claim with ‘strange’ happenings in Nigeria, particularly the high level of killings, cultism, banditry, kidnapping for ransom, in some states as well as ‘official impunity’ in public offices

Its President, Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, in an Independence Day anniversary message, challenged the Federal Government to change its approach to governance and protect the fragility of peace and unity of Nigeria.

Said he, “Nigerians have, undoubtedly, faced unimaginable socio-economic hardship under President Muhammadu Buhari. Nigeria appears to be the only African country with daily record of bloodshed.”

He attributed the poor records of the government to incompetency of people saddled with official responsibility and nepotic nature of the President which, he said, has been responsible for continued policy somersault and breakdown of security across Nigeria.

The CAN President highlighted inequality and injustice as key causes of agitation and murmuring among Nigerians particularly those that felt they have been treated unjustly in their own country.

He said, “In a multi-ethnic nation like Nigeria, favouritism, party affiliation, religious sentiment must strongly be discouraged. We must consistently elicit the interest of Nigerians in our official and unofficial actions.

“Nigerian Constitution had also frowned at one particular ethnic or religious group dominating in political appointments. It insisted that all political appointments must be balanced so that all could have sense of belonging. But otherwise is the case today.

“Anything short of that would definitely lead to agitation, discontentment, murmuring or oppression by the few that feel cheated. And that is being experienced in Nigeria today.

“Nonetheless, I employ Nigerians to make wise choice of leaders in the forthcoming general elections.

“We must be sensitive. 2019 election should not be about party loyalty, but the integrity of the contestant. Nigerians should restrain from vote buying.”